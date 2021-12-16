Letter to the editor: Here’s how to make it snow and then go ski powder

Who was it who said, “Everyone talks about the weather, but no one does anything about it”? Obviously, they didn’t know the Ute Indians can make it snow.

With memory of the Ute feat in mind, I gathered the eight Blake School kids from Minneapolis in the parking lot after supper in 1960. Winter Park had plenty of snow, but having spent two years in Europe skiing the powder, I wanted to teach the joy of powder skiing.

We whooped, hollered and danced to no avail.

Then I got an idea: “I need a volunteer,” I said. A kid raised his hand, we stripped him of all his clothes but his Jockey shorts, hoisted him aloft, whooped, hollered and danced like before, and then we threw him in a snowbank.

And it started to snow, and it snowed, and it snowed. So I taught them a couple of ways to ski powder from my book, “Ski Powder 5 Ways.”

Now I’m not guaranteeing my formula works because the kid was an unusual volunteer. He was one of those boys who couldn’t stand to be touched, yet he volunteered.

That was more of a miracle than the snow.