Letter to the editor: Here’s how to make it snow and then go ski powder
Silverthorne
Who was it who said, “Everyone talks about the weather, but no one does anything about it”? Obviously, they didn’t know the Ute Indians can make it snow.
With memory of the Ute feat in mind, I gathered the eight Blake School kids from Minneapolis in the parking lot after supper in 1960. Winter Park had plenty of snow, but having spent two years in Europe skiing the powder, I wanted to teach the joy of powder skiing.
We whooped, hollered and danced to no avail.
Then I got an idea: “I need a volunteer,” I said. A kid raised his hand, we stripped him of all his clothes but his Jockey shorts, hoisted him aloft, whooped, hollered and danced like before, and then we threw him in a snowbank.
And it started to snow, and it snowed, and it snowed. So I taught them a couple of ways to ski powder from my book, “Ski Powder 5 Ways.”
Now I’m not guaranteeing my formula works because the kid was an unusual volunteer. He was one of those boys who couldn’t stand to be touched, yet he volunteered.
That was more of a miracle than the snow.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.