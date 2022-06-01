Letter to the Editor: Hold Congress accountable for school shootings with prison time
Silverthorne
Solution? Simple. Hold Senators and House of Representatives members in Congress accountable. We don’t need any new laws.
Send all who voted against gun laws to two years in United States Penitentiary Leavenworth for complicity. And watch the school shootings decrease.
Too harsh? Tell that to the relatives and friends of victims at Uvalde, Texas.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User