Letter to the editor: Homeowners who rent to locals should get tax incentive

Just got my tax bill. I simply must protest the huge tax increase on my two small (less than 500 square foot) condos. Last year, it was $1,739, and this year it is $2,082! A huge increase for yet another year!

Owning in Dillon since 1992, I have always rented to locals who have local jobs. Summit County continuously pushes for local housing, yet there is absolutely no incentive to rent local when I can get more than twice to three times the rent per month for short term. Airbnb-ing is appealing when I’m not living there, but I think having a local community in our complex is more important. You are giving me little choice with your continuing increase in taxes.

Thousands of homes sit empty in Summit County, used by the wealthy a couple of times a year who can handle the full tax. But those of us who create affordable homes for our local workers should be rewarded with some kind of deduction. It certainly would make it easier for us to stay affordable.