Letter to the editor: Honoring diversity is not judging people by skin color

Written in response to letter writer John Howell:

Questions? Yes!

Why does teaching students that U.S. history has been inherently and systematically racist (slavery, Jim Crow laws, condoned lynching in sunset towns, the Tulsa Black Wall Street massacre, taking land from Indigenous people, efforts to erase Indigenous peoples’ culture) equal teaching white kids they are racist?

Why does an additive equity policy, which takes nothing away from anyone but gives all students the help they need to succeed in school, teach non-white students they can’t succeed?

Why does seeing and honoring diversity as a positive aspect of our society equate to judging people by their skin color?

Answers please, Mr. Howell.