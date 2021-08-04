Letter to the editor: Housing problem was kicked down the road

The housing issue has been an issue for decades, and many years of kicking the problem down the road has resulted in the current situation. I attended the Board of County Commissioners meeting last week. The county intends to use the licensing system to somehow regulate itself out of the worker housing shortage; the county views the licensing program as a stick. The commissioners are wanting to tax vacation homes as commercial property.

Like most, our home has a homeowner association that always had a rental manager, screens guests and never had a problem with noise, parking or rude behavior. I assumed licensing was initiated because of the 90-10 rule: 10% of the people are 90% of the problems, and those people need rules. The county is now trying to reach out and control 4,000-plus homes in a way never contemplated when the system was introduced.

There seems to be this belief that vacation homeowners have an endless supply of money. In the 20-plus years we have owned our house we have never taken money out. When there is extra cash, improvements are made. We regularly consider taking our home out of the rental market and not renting it at all. We don’t need trash pickup, cleaning services, managers, tradesmen, landscaping, internet, cable, etc. We do the math on a regular basis and weigh it against personal use, swapping, favors, enjoyment and the biggest consideration – my wife’s irritation when things are not where she put them in the kitchen.

I did hear one encouraging thing last week. Our commissioners at least acknowledge that the problem is because of all the different municipal groups and ideologies they possess on the issue of growth. What I didn’t hear is how all these groups are going to work together, compromise and come up with a solution.