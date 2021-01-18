Letter to the editor: How can you not see Trump in a Greek tragedy?

In Aristotle’s key elements of a Greek tragedy, he states that the hero of a tragedy must evoke a sense of pity and fear within the audience. A flaw in the character of the hero is another of the essentials elements.

Being completely nonpolitical, how can you not see President Donald Trump in a Greek tragedy? Proponents and opponents are mesmerized by his endless seesaw success and failure. At the end of his time at the White House, the Dow Jones increased by roughly 65% bringing economic prosperity with it. Yet his handling of the COVID-19 crisis put millions of people in the unemployment line. African Americans enjoyed the lowest unemployment in U.S. history under this president. Then the same Americans were enraged with his anti-Black Lives Matter rhetoric. Instead of conceding the election and taking bows for his successes, he leaves with the Capitol riot as his farewell event. He continues to succeed and then self–immolate (set fire to oneself).

There will be numerous books written about this president, endless YouTube documentaries and likely a movie or two. Who knows, Trump may even produce his own movie. But alas, who will write this tragic play? Oedipus Rex, Romeo Montague stand aside for the tragic hero Donald Trump!