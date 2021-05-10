Letter to the editor: How many short-term rentals are never owner occupied?

I wonder if the data on housing in Summit County shows how many short-term rentals are held as investments and never owner occupied? Could these be converted to long-term rentals?

Instead of 90- to 120-day occupancy with associated expenses, rental units could be occupied 365 days. Yearlong occupancy with fewer expenses would mean owners could reduce rent to workforce levels with the same profitability. A bonus would be knowing who is living in their property.