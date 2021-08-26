Letter to the editor: How to navigate senior care in Summit County

Suzanne Anderson, what a great column you wrote in regard to care for your mother. You are a true angel!

We would be happy to sit down with you and see how we can help with this transition and let you know about some of the services we provide at the Summit County Community and Senior Center as well as introduce you to our local area agency on aging, Vintage. We are here to help answer questions and provide assistance.

We understand the national issue around paid caregiving, but there are few providers here. They, like most small businesses, are also struggling with staffing, so even if you have the funds through Medicaid or private pay, the issue is sometimes just finding someone who can provide the care. It is definitely a problem we are aware of and will provide assistance in whatever ways we can.

These are the services available in the community for you and your mother from the senior center:

Aging Gracefully: educational series for topics related to growing old in our community

Caregiver support groups: meet with other caregivers to focus on their needs

Care navigation: helping people find resources and services available for older adults

Homemaker services: assistance with house cleaning needs

Medical transportation: volunteers take people to medical appointments here and in Denver

Neighbors Helping Neighbors: volunteers help people with small errands or services on a short-term basis

Nutrition programs: Weekly in-house dinners, lunches and Meals on Wheels for those who are homebound

Veterans Affairs assistance: twice monthly help for the veterans in our area

Vintage has a caregiver program, and its annual conference is next month. You can check out YourVintage.org or feel free to give Erin Fisher a call at 970-455-1067.