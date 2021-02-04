Letter to the editor: How would a hateful letter to the editor help unite people?

I am very offended by Steve Brown’s Feb. 2 letter, “Fear divides us; hope unites and strengthens us.” It is a nice sentiment ruined when Brown applies every slanderous generalization to Republicans followed by uneven praise for all Democrats.

Really? Do you really believe that is credible? As a supporter of Republican economic and governing principles but not necessarily Donald Trump, particularly after his post-election antics, I am at a loss as to how Brown thinks his hateful letter would unite people.