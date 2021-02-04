Letter to the editor: How would a hateful letter to the editor help unite people?
Silverthorne
I am very offended by Steve Brown’s Feb. 2 letter, “Fear divides us; hope unites and strengthens us.” It is a nice sentiment ruined when Brown applies every slanderous generalization to Republicans followed by uneven praise for all Democrats.
Really? Do you really believe that is credible? As a supporter of Republican economic and governing principles but not necessarily Donald Trump, particularly after his post-election antics, I am at a loss as to how Brown thinks his hateful letter would unite people.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.