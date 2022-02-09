Letter to the editor: How would the world look without speculative tools?
Keystone
I have a dream that Keystone mountain is flat, the Snake River is straight, the 18th Amendment to Constitution is life and — well, no, that was a nightmare from the day before.
Last night, it was more optimistic that there is no stock market, no speculation on oil prices, coffee bean prices are stable for months, and no bitcoin or gold is traded on fiction created by few to ruin the world.
Even though the majority of Americans hold some position on speculative tools created centuries ago, we should try to imagine how the world would look without them.
