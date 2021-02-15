Letter to the editor: Hunters and anglers should take action to support the CORE Act

The four provisions of the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act have been in the works for a decade, and 2021 may finally be the year it gets passed. I am asking Summit County outdoors enthusiasts to educate yourselves and take real action to support the CORE Act. We take so much from these beautiful places, and it is crucial we give back every chance we get.

The CORE Act provides significant protection for the lands and waters most valued by hunters and anglers, including the headwaters of the Blue River flowing through Summit County, which is among the 2,416 miles of streams safeguarded by the legislation. Trout are on the front lines of climate change, and scientists tell us we could lose 50% to 75% of our nation’s wild trout habitat by 2080. The CORE Act helps protect Colorado’s wild trout fisheries while supporting a national goal of protecting 30 percent of U.S. lands and waters by 2030 in order to reduce impacts of climate change, including drought and wildfire.

The act passed in the House twice during the 116th Congress but was stalled by the Senate. It has already been reintroduced in anticipation of passing in both chambers this session through broad community support.

Trout Unlimited is asking outdoors enthusiasts to reach out to the board of county commissioners and request they send a resolution of support for the CORE Act to Colorado’s U.S. Congressional delegation. The previous Summit County board passed a resolution of support in 2019, but the new Commissioners have not. Their contact information can be found at: SummitCountyCO.gov/91/county-commissioners.

Also reach out to CORE Act sponsors, Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper and district Rep. Joe Neguse, to thank them for their support of Colorado’s precious public lands.