Letter to the editor: I am constantly experiencing racism at Summit Middle School

My name is Ayla Hampton. I live in Breckenridge, I go to Summit Middle School, and l am in seventh grade. Today, I’m here to talk about the racism in our school.

I am a mixed female student. Sadly, our school isn’t the most diverse and is mostly white individuals. I’m one of the only African Americans, and I have yet to see another African American female. Anyway, as I was saying, the racism in our school is getting out of hand. It’s always been there, I just haven’t realized it. For example, a few days ago, I was called over by a few middle school boys, who stated that they “had the n-word pass” because they had a Black friend. Or another time, when a boy in class said, “You just got beat by a Black girl,” to one of his friends during a soccer game.

Let me say this now: If you are white, you can’t say the n-word, and you will never be able to. Even I choose not to. What makes you think you have the choice? Second of all, never put anyone down based on their skin color or religion. It’s common sense, and if people don’t understand that, they shouldn’t say anything about it at all.

I constantly get treated differently by teachers because of my skin color. I’m told “whites before Blacks” in the lunch line, and I am done with it. I could go on and on about my experiences, but this is all I’ll say for now. Thank you for listening to my story and please help me do something about fixing the problem.