Letter to the editor: I am not sanguine about the prospects of solving climate change

I am pessimistic that we’ll be able to get a handle on climate change. For about six months of each year, I live in one of the country’s most alluring and scenic areas. Our vistas compare to almost any others in the U.S. And yet, there is a daily expression of human disregard for the beauty of this area.

People throw just about anything out without any concern or care for what or where. Like those who can’t seem to find the garbage cans in restrooms, so chuck their paper towels and other detritus next to the receptacles, there is garbage of all sorts tossed on or by the sidewalks, on the streets and — oh my God — you should see the hallways of the local post offices!

It’s demoralizing. If people don’t or can’t care enough to maintain public areas, how are we going to tackle the ravages to our atmosphere and oceans that must be dealt with if we are going to survive as a species? Apart from all that is disgusting about so many people’s devil-may-care attitudes, it makes a statement about whether we can make it environmentally. I am not sanguine about the prospects.