Letter to the editor: I applaud the Summit Daily for giving a voice to all
Dillon
Once again, the liberal left is calling for banishment of those whose opinions are contrary to their own. Recently, one reader voiced her dislike for Kim McGahey in a insulting, disrespectful tirade full of misinformation. Her assertion of Trump “padding his own coffers” with taxpayer money is both ludicrous and has no basis of fact.
Still, I applaud the Summit Daily for giving a voice to all, even those whose agenda is to silence those with whom they do not agree. Bravo.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.