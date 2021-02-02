Letter to the editor: I applaud the Summit Daily for giving a voice to all

Once again, the liberal left is calling for banishment of those whose opinions are contrary to their own. Recently, one reader voiced her dislike for Kim McGahey in a insulting, disrespectful tirade full of misinformation. Her assertion of Trump “padding his own coffers” with taxpayer money is both ludicrous and has no basis of fact.

Still, I applaud the Summit Daily for giving a voice to all, even those whose agenda is to silence those with whom they do not agree. Bravo.