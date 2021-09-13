Letter to the editor: I believe Ice Castles should stay in Dillon rather than moving
Silverthorne
I am in Boy Scout Troop 188 in Silverthorne. I am working on the communication merit badge, and one of my requirements is to write to a local news editor about my opinions on a subject. I was looking through the Summit Daily News website recently, and I came across the poll for Ice Castle locations, so I decided to write about that.
I believe the Ice Castles should stay in Dillon because Dillon attracts more tourism than Silverthorne does considering it is the closest town to Keystone. I believe that the current location for the Ice Castles is perfect as it seems to have a perfect amount of space to have the Ice Castles and a place to store maintenance equipment and other needs.
