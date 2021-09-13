Letter to the editor: I believe we all have the ability to critically think
Breckenridge
It has been my experience that the Summit Daily News refuses to publish data from the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System due to its interpretation of the disclaimer information.
I would encourage everyone to go to OpenVaers.com/covid-data, read the disclaimer, look at the data and decide for yourself. I believe we all have the ability to critically think.
