Letter to the editor: I can’t get a response from the Copper season pass office

I am a local who bought a Copper Mountain six-pack ski pass for this season. I was looking forward to skiing the few days this season. As most locals know, you have to work in order to live up here. Well, my wife and I both work during weekdays. I have been trying to reserve a weekend day for weeks, but they are constantly filled. I called the season pass office Dec. 21, and they said to check back every Monday after 9 a.m. Well, the weekend days are still filled up. They also said that you can get dropped off or ride the bus to the mountain even if you don’t get a parking spot for the day you want. Well, that is not an option.

The person on the phone at Copper told me to email seasonpass@coppercolorado.com to see what my options were. I emailed them on Dec. 21 and got the automatic response that they will respond as soon as possible. It is now January and still no response. I would like to just have my wife’s pass and mine canceled for this season and set up to be used next season. Maybe this is what Copper will do, but no one at the season pass office can confirm this or respond to my email.