Letter to the editor: I disagree that cancel culture isn’t cyberbullying

For once, I agree with a portion of what Susan Knopf states in her Feb. 18 opinion column “Cancel culture.” What I agree with is her statement, “What we need to know about cancel culture is we should not allow ourselves to be sucked into social media gossip dissing an individual for some alleged act, about which we have no real information. Let’s not cyberbully innocents.” She goes on to use an example of when Obama spoke out against cancel culture in a 2019 video on The Guardian. What she failed to mention is that a young columnist for The New York Times dismissed Obama as an out-of-touch boomer for his comments. Even a progressive leader like Obama isn’t off limits. What I totally disagree with is her assumption that cancel culture isn’t cyberbullying. That’s exactly what it is regardless of who is doing it. Just because it aligns with your ideology doesn’t make it OK. Knopf calls out Republicans for censuring senators voting to impeach Trump as “cancel culture.” Do your research. It’s not just Republicans who use this if they don’t like how their folks vote. For instance, Arizona Democrats were considering a censure vote against Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for being too pro-Trump. She voted with Trump 19% of the time. Heaven forbid, 81% against wasn’t enough. Hypocrisy at its finest.