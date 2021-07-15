Letter to the editor: I disagree with decision to reduce fire restrictions
Breckenridge
Why would the fire restrictions be lowered to Stage 1? Yes, we’ve had a nice, cool week with rain showers. It has been wonderful! But the forecast is for drier and much warmer conditions returning. Our severe drought has not been reversed. To confuse locals, as well as tourists, by changing the fire restriction seems to be foolish. So many people come to our beautiful home with no consideration for the catastrophe wildfires can cause. I disagree with the decision by the county.
