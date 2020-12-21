Letter to the editor: I disagree with Knopf but defend her right to express her opinions

I have long ago refrained from reading Susan Knopf’s opinion piece. It is the same tired, anti-Trump tirade for as long as I can remember. On Friday, I decided to skim her piece hoping now that Joe Biden is president-elect, she would move on to some other subject. But no, she is still slinging her liberal, left-wing, totally biased nonsense. I was surprised, however, when she did mention her active participation in the Democratic Party. What a shock. I never would have guessed.

Makes me wonder with the onslaught of Kim McGahey bashing why so few have not targeted her. Silence her too, one might say. Well as much as I disagree with her opinions, I do defend her right to express them. Same for McGahey.

Summit County, it seems, has become a hotbed for liberal, far-left politics. Folks in Boulder must be envious.

There are a few conservatives living in our county still, but when we’re gone, those remaining will reap what they have sowed. Be careful what you wish for.