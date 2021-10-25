Letter to the editor: I don’t understand how Pogue can support Proposition 119
Mark P. Addison
Frisco
Frisco
How can Summit County Commissioner Tamara Pogue support Proposition 119, a new educational bureaucracy?
If marijuana taxes are to be increased, the income should go to public schools across Colorado.
Letters to the Editor