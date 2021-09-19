Letter to the editor: I don’t want short-term rentals next door

I personally am against any short-term rentals in the neighborhood where I live.

I purchased the property and built my home on Streamside Lane with the understanding that only single-family homes were to be constructed. “Within minutes” of writing a check, zoning was changed to build duplexes for ownership purposes. Shortly later, a multi-family condominium building was built for ownership purposes.

I absolutely understand the attractiveness of Frisco, but short-term (daily or weekly) rentals on Streamside Lane is the last straw. We built on Streamside Lane, as I assume everyone else did, because we could afford to build and live there.

If money is needed to help pay the mortgage then the owner should sell the home to someone who intends to live in the neighborhood and buy something more affordable instead of renting to total strangers who blast noises and don’t pick up their trash and dog poop.

My adult children and their children use, not rent, our home and treat it as if it were our home, not theirs. Short-term renters don’t do that!

Participate in The Longevity Project The Longevity Project is an annual campaign to help educate readers about what it takes to live a long, fulfilling life in our valley. This year Kevin shares his story of hope and celebration of life with his presentation Cracked, Not Broken as we explore the critical and relevant topic of mental health. Get Tickets!

That’s my personal opinion.