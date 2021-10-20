Letter to the editor: I encourage voters to support state spending amendment
Silverthorne
Colorado voters are faced with Amendment 78, which would require the Colorado General Assembly to determine how the state uses what it defines as “custodial money.”
I was inclined to support the amendment until I read the Colorado Sun article on the subject. According to the article, Scott Wasserman of the left-leaning Bell Policy Center argues that Amendment 78 would be a serious disruption to the way the state currently operates.
I am 61 years old and have been following politics most of my life. Never in all those years have I ever heard a more ringing endorsement! I now strongly support Amendment 78, and encourage Colorado voters to do the same.
Many thanks to Wasserman for his cogent analysis.
