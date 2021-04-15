Letter to the editor: I for one am thankful for public health rules that keep us safe

In response to CJ Milmoe’s letter “State COVID-19 restrictions do more harm than good,” I would like to say I appreciate the restrictions put in place by Summit County and Colorado public health officials. If you live in Summit County, work here, play here and have stayed healthy for the past 15 months, then you should be thankful for those various mandates and recommendations that have helped stop the spread of the virus.

Just because a restriction or requirement is widely ignored does not make it less valid. Indeed, I often see a list in the paper telling me about the numbers of cases that resulted from this or that “adult gathering” in one of the towns here. Violating a limit on gathering size can have negative results on health.

If Milmoe has a background in public health or infectious diseases, I might take the comments seriously. But otherwise, I will stick to my belief that one cannot do public health policy by anecdote or feelings.