Letter to the editor: I for one am thankful for public health rules that keep us safe
Frisco
In response to CJ Milmoe’s letter “State COVID-19 restrictions do more harm than good,” I would like to say I appreciate the restrictions put in place by Summit County and Colorado public health officials. If you live in Summit County, work here, play here and have stayed healthy for the past 15 months, then you should be thankful for those various mandates and recommendations that have helped stop the spread of the virus.
Just because a restriction or requirement is widely ignored does not make it less valid. Indeed, I often see a list in the paper telling me about the numbers of cases that resulted from this or that “adult gathering” in one of the towns here. Violating a limit on gathering size can have negative results on health.
If Milmoe has a background in public health or infectious diseases, I might take the comments seriously. But otherwise, I will stick to my belief that one cannot do public health policy by anecdote or feelings.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.