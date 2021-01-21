Letter to the editor: I have questions about Breck’s ‘responsible tourism’ plan

Per the front page article “Breckenridge reevaluates tourism after COVID-19,” it’s informative to see the intended planning parameter quotes by members of the Breckenridge Town Council, Breckenridge Tourism Office and mayor as they plan Breckenridge’s future events.

I do have a question: When will your standards, along with pertinent questions to answer, be available to see whose world view (people “who think about the environment, who think about other people, who think about the world in a similar way to us”) qualifies him or her to be one of those who you will “try to invite … first” to join in or schedule events in your “responsible tourism” town, ski area and beautiful surrounding land?