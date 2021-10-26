Letter to the editor: I have witnessed Judge Mark Thompson’s anger firsthand
Parker
I was not surprised to read that Judge Mark Thompson has been charged with felony menacing.
While a witness in his court, I saw his unbridled anger firsthand. I watched in disbelief while Thompson ripped into the petitioners attorney in open court for something the attorney (allegedly) said in another judge’s courtroom days earlier. The judge’s fury was so over the top that I suggested to the petitioner that she find another attorney to represent her.
As the case progressed, Thompson’s pent-up anger became very apparent.
