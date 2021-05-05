Letter to the editor: I hope Breck will revisit its decision on Walkable Main

I was disappointed to read that although 86% of residents and 83% of businesses surveyed were in support of Walkable Main, the Breckenridge Town Council determined to not proceed. That begs the question as to why the survey was done in the first place.

I am writing this letter regarding Walkable Main from the perspective of a part-tine resident/tourist in Summit County. We decided to purchase our condo in Keystone because Breckenridge, with its traffic traversing Main Street, was not appealing, and we wanted to be in a more walkable, family-friendly area. We were thrilled last summer when Breckenridge closed off the street so that we could enjoy walking and exploring without having to dodge cars. This extended not only to exploring Main Street but other side streets, as well.

I sincerely think the argument that Walkable Main will only benefit those on Main Street is shortsighted. A rising tides lifts all boats, and this was certainly the case as we not only visited Breckenridge once but returned a number of times to eat and shop in the area.

As a result of returning to through traffic, we will not return this summer. Not only will we not revisit Main Street, but we will not spend time in the other shops, either. Instead, we will go to Frisco to shop and explore a town that is making itself a relaxing, walkable and enjoyable destination in repeating and even improving the Frisco Pedestrian Promenade.

I sincerely hope that the Breckenridge Town Council will revisit its decision in response to community, business and tourist support of Walkable Main.