Letter to the editor: I hope Frisco will reconsider human-powered parade plan

I read with great disappointment the Frisco Town Council’s plans for the 4th of July parade. This parade, with all its funky local entries — especially the antique cars — was one of the big reasons I chose to move here for my retirement almost 30 years ago. I happened upon it at a time when I was looking for a place to live out my life, and I had a home under contract within hours after my first parade.

To me, antique cars are so in keeping with Frisco’s history and image. May I suggest a compromise? Could you at least allow residents with a Frisco (or Summit County) address to enter antique cars into the parade? And perhaps the donkeys and horses?Homemade floats with dogs pulling them?

All of these help to make the parade so very fun and local. Please reconsider.