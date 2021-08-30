Letter to the editor: I laud Summit School District for being so proactive about masks

I remember a segment in the movie “Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood” when Sandra Bullock’s character looks at a photo of her pregnant mother and various expecting friends sitting around a table smoking cigarettes and drinking martinis, and she remarks, “Fetal abuse in action.”

It wasn’t so long ago that the medical profession strongly urged against such behavior by pregnant women. I thought of that when I read Kelly Boyd’s letter that “parents know what’s best … for each child” in the context of Summit School District’s mask mandate. If parents really knew what was best for their children in all cases, the government would not have had to mandate seat belts (the only seat belt I remember as a child was my aunt’s outstretched arm), nor would there be about 14 million obese children in the U.S. at risk for severe health problems, nor would children still be bringing junk food as snacks.

Parents have often looked to experts for advice, making Dr. Benjamin Spock’s book on parenting second only to the Bible as best seller for decades. Today, 31% of millennial moms use parenting advice apps and 21% buy parenting books. I laud Summit School District for being so proactive in listening to the best information available and doing such an excellent job of protecting the scholars and staff against such an unprecedented health crisis.