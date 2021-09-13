Letter to the editor: I particularly enjoy columns by Susan Knopf
Jack L. Beckner
Dillon
Dillon
I have particularly enjoyed columns by Susan Knopf. She has repeatedly addressed local issues and helped me to understand them in the broader scope of what’s happening in our nation. Further, it appears she always does enough research on each column so that I can depend upon the veracity of her conclusions.
Letters to the Editor