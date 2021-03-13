Letter to the editor: I plan to eat meat at a local restaurant on Meat Out day
Silverthorne
I was absolutely delighted to read Todd Nelson’s suggested response to Gov. Jared Polis’ March 20 “meatless day.” Nelson proposed mailing steak bones to the governor. Then I had second thoughts. It would be a great idea except that the governor would never see the bones and some poor grunt in the mail room would. No bueno.
I suggest an alternate response: On March 20, I intend to get a meal from a local restaurant. The meal will be from a town that does not have a racist mural painted on its Main Street. It will be meaty and delicious, maybe a steak, burger or rack of ribs. I intend to mail a copy of the receipt to Polis, with a thank-you note for unintentionally supporting local purveyors of meaty deliciousness.
