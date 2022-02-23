Letter to the editor: I propose a 100% moratorium on growth, starting with Vail Resorts

Every day, we read here about another overcrowding crisis. Interstate 70 is inadequate, schools are turning down students, trailhead parking is $50 per day, amphitheater show tickets are scalped at $300, events are so crowded locals won’t even attend. We read about a lack of parking, housing, workers, infrastructure and space to breathe.

Now our government tells us who, when and how many people can live in our houses or park in our driveways. We no longer have any say over our own property.

Our “leaders” continue to throw locals under, or into, the bus, all in the name of more growth, tourists and profits — always justifying with “it’s good for business.” My best guess is that less than 5% of people here actually own a business, yet they somehow control everyone’s lives, acting to steal owners’ property rights and freedoms.

Is there a limit? Do we want our county to look like the over-developed resorts in Europe, with row upon row of 30-story condos? We don’t need more; we need less.

I propose a 100% moratorium on growth, starting with Vail Resorts. We achieve that by changing votes from greed and socialism to representatives that will start acting in the best interests of the majority of our community — those of us who remember what was an enjoyable place to live.