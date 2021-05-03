Letter to the editor: I read McGahey columns primarily for their entertainment value

Thank you, Summit Daily, for continuing to publish the weekly Conservative Common Sense column. I rarely agree with what Kim McGahey has to say, but I continue to read his columns, primarily for their entertainment value and also for the opportunity to read the responses from other readers that they engender.

I got a real chuckle, for example, out of Terry Donze’s letter regarding McGahey’s previous column, in which McGahey said he chooses not to wear a mask during the pandemic. I’m sorry, but knowing McGahey’s views, I fail to see any “irony” in that. The letter writer goes on to blast another reader regarding who knows more about the effectiveness of wearing masks during a pandemic. It reminded me of a comment from a ski area guest I shared a chairlift ride with not too long ago. “Anybody can find information to read that agrees with their beliefs,” she told me after we had a bit of back-and-forth about face coverings, and I had quoted a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that came out in early March.

If there was any real irony in Donze’s letter, it was the nonexistent “Stanford scientist’s work” that was referenced multiple times in support of the other nonsense contained in the letter.