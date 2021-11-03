Letter to the editor: I recommend voices of the victims podcast series on Spotify

To my fellow podcast junkies: Have I got a gem for you: The “Health Freedom For Humanity” voices of the victims series on Spotify. It features real people and real stories.

This podcast has the power to remove the scales from your eyes, the calluses from your heart and the cognitive dissonance from your mind. Listen to it while you still can.

“The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.” — George Orwell, “1984”

Note: At the time of writing my last letter, “You can no longer trust officials, press or Google,” the article I referenced did not appear anywhere on Google’s search results. By the time my letter was printed, the article I referenced had shown up on Google’s results page (although several other publications that also released the article are still missing). Unfortunately, this delay in their algorithm made my letter confusing. Rather then risk this time-lapse mishap again, let me just leave you with this article: “Top 10 Ways Google is Censoring Free Speech .” Consider the content carefully.

I use Duck Duck Go because Google and its company YouTube have clear political biases and conflicts of interest in their financial investments. Also see the article “The Latest Google Censorship Due to Their Vaccine Investment .” The narrative is crumbling despite their best efforts to hide the truth. The truth will always find its way.