Letter to the editor: I strongly support Carol Saade for Breck Town Council

Municipal elections throughout Summit County are just around the corner, scheduled for April 5. If you reside within Frisco, Silverthorne, Blue River, Dillon or Breckenridge, you can help decide the future direction of your community by voting and selecting mayor and town council members. In Breckenridge, I strongly support the election of Carol Saade for town council.

Saade has already made a positive impact since being appointed to the Breckenridge Town Council to fill a vacancy in 2020 and is now seeking election for a full term. Like many others, she worked hard at multiple jobs to get by in our community and now has the time and energy to give back. She has volunteered countless hours to local nonprofit organizations and is a tested leader knowing how to listen and engage different voices and points of view. Saade brings a positive and unique perspective to the very real and complex issues of housing, child care and overcrowding facing Breckenridge. She has served on the Breckenridge Open Space Advisory Commission and is currently the Town Council representative to the Social Equity Commission and Breckenridge Events Committee. Outside of her council responsibilities, Saade is a student mentor at Colorado Mountain College, a co-founder of Mountain Dreamers and a High Country Conservation Center board member.

From my many years of governmental experience serving in senior management positions with Summit County and the town of Breckenridge, I am confident that Saade has the knowledge, skill sets, attitude and energy to serve our community.

Please give Saade strong consideration for your vote.