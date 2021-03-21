Letter to the editor: I support Breck Town Council in limiting day-use at clubs

This letter is in reference to day-use clubs, timeshares, hotels and vacation rentals. Paying a daily fee in Vegas, Orlando or Maui to use all the resort’s amenities sounds great until the guests can’t find parking, valet, towels or a seat on the shuttle. This is what is happening in our county. Our surrounding neighborhoods are also having increased issues like noise, traffic and smog. The increased traffic is not only a safety impact but creates more trash and wear and tear on local roads.

If a developer misrepresents their number of beds, keys, rooms, parking spots or club memberships, do you still approve everything they want? If guests sneak additional visitors into their vacation rental, hotel room or parking garage, the impact is higher. Furthermore, it’s not just registered overnight guests. Day-use clients are being told to park in town and take the bus, shuttle or gondola to enjoy their day-use amenities. These are spots that visitors could use to spend time and money in town shopping at our retail stores or dining at our restaurants.

Is it worth it? Brecken­­­ridge and Summit County is an amazing place to live and raise a family. Visiting guests call it magical. Let’s not change that. There is talk of changing municipal codes. I support Breckenridge Town Council that this needs to be done. We can’t continue to let these issues multiply with new development projects.

If a developer doesn’t charge a fee for day use and includes it in ownership or doesn’t call it a club, do they squeeze through the new codes? Can we trust a developer to control something that benefits their bottom line and not our guests, equity, safety and quality of life?