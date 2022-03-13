Letter to the editor: I support Jay Beckerman for Breckenridge Town Council

I am happy to support Jay Beckerman for Breckenridge Town Council. I have known Beckerman for over 10 years and find him to be energetic, knowledgeable and very well-versed in the process of local governance.

Beckerman has done the hard work that few candidates can match. For example, he has served on the Upper Blue Planning Commission since 2016, the countywide planning commission since 2019 and the town of Breckenridge Planning Commission since 2020. Additionally, he has served on the Breckenridge Tourism Office Board of Directors since 2015.

Beckerman is also a successful business owner who inspires great loyalty from his employees at his two restaurants because of his leadership and his philosophy of paying and treating his people well. Because of all of the aforementioned qualities, his philanthropy and his understanding of governance without an agenda, I am proud to support Beckerman for Breckenridge Town Council.