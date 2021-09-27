Letter to the editor: I support Kate Hudnut in the Summit school board election

I am writing in support of Kate Hudnut for the Summit School District Board of Education. I have been lucky enough to know Hudnut through both a personal and professional relationship over the past six years, including her time devoted to the Summit school board.

As the president of the board, Hudnut has poured hours upon hours navigating a variety of difficult topics while ensuring her decisions supported both teachers and students. Always willing to face issues head-on, Hudnut’s dedication and commitment were unmatched.

I believe the best person for this position should have a passion for students and educators while demonstrating a collaborative leadership style. For these reasons, I stand with the Summit County Education Association’s 2021 election committee and will vote for Hudnut to continue her path on the Summit school board.