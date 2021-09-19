Letter to the editor: I support new legislation in Texas

In light of recent legislation in Texas — SB-8, SB-1 and HB-3979 — I respond as follows:

I will make plans to attend at least one event per year held in Texas. A really good barbecue festival or the Texas Crawfish Festival in spring both look good.

I will seriously consider taking my next beach vacation in Texas. South Padre Island is very nice and offers diverse cultural aspects that many other places do not.

I will go out of my way to fly Southwest Airlines, but that doesn’t take much convincing since they are so far superior to other airlines, anyway. I will also consider increasing my stock holdings in Southwest Airlines.

I will research and be more inclined to buy products I can identify as “manufactured in Texas.” Moreover, I will look closely at products manufactured in Colorado and avoid any that have been infected with the “woke” virus.

I will make investments based on company performance, but I will certainly give Texas-based companies an advantage in my decisions.

I will encourage my friends to adopt a similar response.

Texas may do as it wishes. Considering migration patterns from “blue” states to Texas, it would appear that plenty of people approve of their policies. Those people are making their concerns felt by voting with their feet in favor of Texas and the way they are governing. Thank you Gov. Abbott! If enough Americans adopt a similar policy, we will all be far better off.