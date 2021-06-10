Letter to the editor: I support Silverthorne’s decision to wait on sustainable building code
Silverthorne
I entirely agree with Silverthorne Mayor Ann-Marie Sandquist’s approach to this so-called sustainable building initiative. It takes totally unproven ideas and tries to cement them into the building code for the next generation. Let Breckenridge and Frisco experiment with the lives and future of their communities. If they are correct, we can join them. If not, we have not sacrificed our future on their whims.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.