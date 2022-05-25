Letter to the Editor: I support the current Summit County Assessor for reelection

I wholeheartedly support Frank Celico’s reelection as Summit County Assessor.

Frank has reliably served Summit County for over 20 years in various important roles. As our current Summit County Assessor, he has shown himself to be a proven leader with the experience to manage his large office staff and to successfully collaborate effectively with colleagues and other elected officials and the public at large.

I have personally interacted with Celico during his more than three years as a member of the board of my organization, The Friends of the Dillon Ranger District. As a board member, Celico provided valued guidance and strategic insight for our organization, and he volunteered for many community service and fundraising events. Celico’s diligence in serving on our board gives me a strong sense that he will continue to perform at a high level as the County Assessor for our community, and I sincerely endorse him as the best choice for Summit County Assessor.