Letter to the editor: I trust Jay Beckerman to guide Breckenridge well into the future

In a few weeks, the residents of Breckenridge face consequential choices in electing our next Town Council. While I do not personally know all of the candidates, I am confident all deeply care about the future of our community.

But if we can all unanimously check the “cares for the community” and “is a nice person” boxes, what differentiates one candidate from another and therefore earns your vote? I believe it is experience.

I have known Jay Beckerman for nearly 20 years. He coached my sons in high school lacrosse, runs a great restaurant, has a lovely family and gives back. Indeed, he truly cares for our community. My vote is going to Beckerman not because he is a great guy but because he alone enjoys the wisdom uniquely earned by serving for the past three years on the Breckenridge Planning Commission. With a thorough understanding of our town code, Beckerman has time and again acted as a custodian of our rules.

Our town is facing enormous pressure on its infrastructure both physically and socially. No doubt between workforce housing, traffic and parking, the next Town Council will make huge decisions that will shape our town for decades. I trust Beckerman and his experience to help guide Breckenridge well into the future.