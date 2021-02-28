Letter to the editor: I urge Breckenridge to reconsider additional housing restrictions

Housing for local workers is a real issue in Breckenridge and Summit County. This is a problem that can be addressed, if not solved, through public-private partnerships and compromise. At the same time, I urge the town of Breckenridge to think about more restrictions, which will ultimately further limit supply and result in even higher prices.

I know because we decided not to renovate our stand-alone garage into an apartment due to deed restrictions. We would have happily rented to a local, but we did not want to be penalized if we “did not show good faith to rent out.” Who is the judge of good faith? Why would I subject my property to deed restrictions and then further penalties if no one wants to rent the apartment? One less place for locals to stay due to restrictions, regulations and penalties.

Please think about the unintended consequences. Look no further than California if you want to see what happens when you over regulate and constrict supply.