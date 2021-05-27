Letter to the editor: If found guilty, cold case murderer should be put to death

In 1982, Alan Lee Phillips allegedly killed Annette Schnee and Barbara Jo Oberholtzer just before he was rescued due to an observant Sheriff Harold E. Bray .

Thirty-nine years later, state-of-the-art forensics tied Phillips to the cold-blooded killing. If he is found guilty and not put to death, he has just won a free senior citizen retirement plan that includes dental. To think, capital punishment was abolished in Colorado in 2020!