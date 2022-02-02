Letter to the editor: If masks don’t work, then why do medical professionals wear them?

Ally Doolin, or should we refer to her as “Dr. Doolin,” says masks are meaningless and don’t work. She got COVID-19, but it was just a slight cough, so certainly no one does or can have significant long-term effects because Doolin says this is not so.

Randy Brooks also is of the same ilk spreading the BS. If Brooks had read Robert Matzke’s letter, Matzke said it was because of people on the bus not wearing masks that he believes his wife, and subsequently himself, got COVID-19.

If only those who listen to all the missinformation out there would do their part trying to rid ourselves or slow down the spread of this virus, we would all be back to normal. If we had had good leadership in place when this virus hit, we would be done with it.

There are people who cannot get vaccinated due to medical or religious reasons — fine. Masks then are a secondary defense. Vaccinate if you can. Wear a mask to protect yourself and others. If masks don’t work, then why do medical professionals wear them?