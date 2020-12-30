Letter to the editor: If no one respects the county’s COVID-19 rules, why have them?
Frisco
If the county is going to restrict residents who live alone from interacting with other households for the purpose of public health, how about restricting tourists from grocery shopping in large groups? I can’t hang and play Scrabble with my neighbor, but I have to stand in line at the grocery behind a group of six from Kansas. This is stupid! No one respects these arbitrary rules. So why have them?
