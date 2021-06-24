Letter to the editor: If there is a will then there’s a way with housing

We moved to Frisco in 1971 just at the time the ski areas were taking off. My husband had a job to manage a new lumber yard in Frisco. The housing situation wasn’t much different at the time than it is now. After knocking on doors, we found an owner who was in trouble and would sell his extra lot (for a price), and we built a house after-hours. My husband has a work ethic that won’t quit.

A few year later, we built 12 townhomes, again after-hours with partners who worked with us on Teller street. I didn’t like managing property, so we gave our renters a chance to buy their units. This was the Jimmy Carter years, interest rates were much higher than they are now, and it was hard to get loans. The only loans available were Veterans Affairs loans. We gave the renters all their rent back that they had paid us for their down payments and sold all of them. At that time, the two-bedrooms were $18,000 and the lofts were $21,000.

I am telling this so you can see if there is a will and a way, you can do good things for your fellow neighbors, and people don’t have to depend on government subsidies.

We miss Frisco now as we moved to Denver two years ago after almost 50 years. I keep in contact by the local radio and the Summit Daily. But I don’t understand the so-called “wokeness” by people who write nasty letters to the editors who haven’t really lived in the community very long. It was a wonderful time in our life, and I have to say we worked for it.