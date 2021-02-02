Letter to the editor: If you can afford it, consider donating your stimulus check
Silverthorne
Your next door neighbors may be among those who have been devastated by the pandemic. Certainly there are families in our communities who have suffered and are suffering.
Many of us are fortunate to have had little to no impact. We have not lost our jobs. We have not known the terrible anxiety of not being able to pay our mortgages or being able to feed our families.
Those of us in the later category have the power to help those who are suffering by sharing all or whatever portion we can afford of the stimulus checks we receive.
There are several organizations in Summit County that will use the funds wisely.
Think or the impact you can have on your neighbors’ lives.
