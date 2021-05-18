Letter to the editor: If you love Summit and your dog, please pick up poop
Jennifer Eisenlau
Copper Mountain
Copper Mountain
In the spirit of Summit County’s cleanup, I proposal we also clean up the dog poo. As the snow piles melt, the poop piles emerge, and it’s just gross. If you love Summit County and your dog, please pick up the dog manure. There’s no excuse not to. This beautiful place we live in deserves better.
Letters to the Editor