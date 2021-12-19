Letter to the editor: I’m deeply and sincerely sorry for vaccination comment
Breckenridge
To the Summit County community I so deeply love and seek to always serve: I’m deeply and sincerely sorry.
My off-handed comment to the emcee before last week’s Ullr Fest parade was made in a moment of personal sadness and frustration. But that doesn’t ultimately matter.
What matters is that the comment has caused hurt in our community, and that my role in it has understandably given the impression that I do not value, support and respect each of our rights and responsibilities to make important personal health decisions for both ourselves and our families.
I strive as a human and as a physician to be able to respectfully disagree over ideas and still love and be compassionate with the people who believe differently than I do or make different choices than me. Similarly, I try to live by the motto, “Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about.”
I am sincerely sorry for the hurt that resulted, and I respectfully ask for your understanding and forgiveness.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.