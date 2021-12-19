Letter to the editor: I’m deeply and sincerely sorry for vaccination comment

To the Summit County community I so deeply love and seek to always serve: I’m deeply and sincerely sorry.

My off-handed comment to the emcee before last week’s Ullr Fest parade was made in a moment of personal sadness and frustration. But that doesn’t ultimately matter.

What matters is that the comment has caused hurt in our community, and that my role in it has understandably given the impression that I do not value, support and respect each of our rights and responsibilities to make important personal health decisions for both ourselves and our families.

I strive as a human and as a physician to be able to respectfully disagree over ideas and still love and be compassionate with the people who believe differently than I do or make different choices than me. Similarly, I try to live by the motto, “Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about.”

I am sincerely sorry for the hurt that resulted, and I respectfully ask for your understanding and forgiveness.